wrestling / News
House of Glory Cinco De Mayo Results 5.5.24: Penta El Zero Miedo Battles Laredo Kid, More
May 5, 2024 | Posted by
House of Glory held their Cinco De Mayo show on Sunday, and the results are online. The company sent along the following results from the Jamaica, New York show:
* Daniel Garcia & Isiah Kassidy def. Aerostar & El Dios del Inframundo
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Raheem Royal
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Violette def. Sexy Star
* Lucha De Apuestas Match: Charles Mason and Jay Lyon went fought a no contest after Raheem Royal and Jay Armani attacked Lyon.
* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Psycho Clown
* Penta El Zero Miedo def. TNA Digital Champion Laredo Kid.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Announces Attendance For WWE Backlash France, Comments On Future International Events
- Cody Rhodes on His Conversation With Dustin After Wrestlemania 40, Thinks Dustin Should Be In WWE Hall of Fame
- Backstage Notes on This Week’s WWE NXT Talent Releases, When WWE Decided to Cut Drew Gulak
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Origins of Jerry Lawler’s King Nickname, Feud With Bill Dundee