House of Glory Cinco De Mayo Results 5.5.24: Penta El Zero Miedo Battles Laredo Kid, More

May 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Penta El Zero Miedo HOG Cinco de Mayo Image Credit: House of Glory

House of Glory held their Cinco De Mayo show on Sunday, and the results are online. The company sent along the following results from the Jamaica, New York show:

* Daniel Garcia & Isiah Kassidy def. Aerostar & El Dios del Inframundo
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Raheem Royal
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Violette def. Sexy Star
* Lucha De Apuestas Match: Charles Mason and Jay Lyon went fought a no contest after Raheem Royal and Jay Armani attacked Lyon.
* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana def. Psycho Clown
* Penta El Zero Miedo def. TNA Digital Champion Laredo Kid.

