wrestling / News
House of Glory Final Hour Results 4.14.23: Jacob Fatu Beats Willie Mack in Main Event
– House of Glory Wrestling returned for its Final Hour show yesterday at the NYC Arena in New York City. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Mighty Mante (c) beat Ichiban to retain the title.
* Anunnaki #1, Anunnaki #2 & Nolo Kitano defeat Project Mayhem (Elijah Eden, Osito & Smiley)/
* Kiki VanGogh (w/ Michael Fain & Smoothe Blackmon) defeated B3CCA.
* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Bookers (BXL & The Amazing Red) (w/ Ultra Violette) (c) defeated The Jabronis (Jabroni #1 & Jabroni #2) to retain the titles.
* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz).
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (c) beat Lio Rush to retain the title.
* Street Fight: Ken Broadway picked up the win over Evander James.
* House of Glory Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) beat Willie Mack to retain his title.
* After the match, Matt Cardona challenged Jacob Fatu to a title match on May 19.
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 🚨🚨🚨
The Indy God is coming to House of Glory! @themattcardona makes his HOG debut May 19th at the NYC Arena!
⬇️ Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/Ro6hEcjkUA pic.twitter.com/x8tdpKTL6i
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) April 15, 2023
