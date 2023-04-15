– House of Glory Wrestling returned for its Final Hour show yesterday at the NYC Arena in New York City. Below are some results from the event, per Fightful:

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Mighty Mante (c) beat Ichiban to retain the title.

* Anunnaki #1, Anunnaki #2 & Nolo Kitano defeat Project Mayhem (Elijah Eden, Osito & Smiley)/

* Kiki VanGogh (w/ Michael Fain & Smoothe Blackmon) defeated B3CCA.

* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Bookers (BXL & The Amazing Red) (w/ Ultra Violette) (c) defeated The Jabronis (Jabroni #1 & Jabroni #2) to retain the titles.

* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz).

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Charles Mason (c) beat Lio Rush to retain the title.

* Street Fight: Ken Broadway picked up the win over Evander James.

* House of Glory Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) beat Willie Mack to retain his title.

* After the match, Matt Cardona challenged Jacob Fatu to a title match on May 19.