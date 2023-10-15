wrestling / News
House of Glory Friday the 13th Results 10.13.23: Minoru Suzuki in the Main Event
– House of Glory Wrestling presented Friday the 13th last night at the NYC Arena in New York City. The event streamed live on the Premier Streaming Network. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* House of Glory Wrestling Tag Team Championships: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) beat Cashflow Inc. (Encore & Ken Broadway) to retain the titles.
* Carlos Ramirez beat O’Shay Edwards.
* Idris Jackson (w/ Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom) beat Joey Silver.
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contendership: Kevin Blackwood beat Dezmond Cole and Jay Armani and J Boujii and Raheem Royal and Roachie Roach (w/Daron Richardson)
* House of Glory Cruiserweight Championship: Nolo Kitano (c) beat Michael Fain to retain the title.
* Kiki Van Gogh beat Leila Grey via disqualification.
* Mike Santana beat Rocky Romero.
* Minoru Suzuki beat Charles Mason.
Tonight it’s Friday the 13th at the NYC Arena with the Japanese legend @suzuki_D_minoru challenging for the Crown Jewel championship and @Santana_Proud returns to a HOG ring. Live on at @WatchOnPremier at 8pm! 🔥 @solomonster pic.twitter.com/TKOJcBlGtl
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 13, 2023
Victorious in his HOG return, 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐚 had a message for HOG World Champion 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐚 : Santana is coming for Cardona and wants to bring the title back to NYC 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬! pic.twitter.com/kw29A8FuKc
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 14, 2023