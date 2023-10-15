wrestling / News

House of Glory Friday the 13th Results 10.13.23: Minoru Suzuki in the Main Event

October 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Minoru Suzuki House of Glory Image Credit: House of Glory

– House of Glory Wrestling presented Friday the 13th last night at the NYC Arena in New York City. The event streamed live on the Premier Streaming Network. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* House of Glory Wrestling Tag Team Championships: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) beat Cashflow Inc. (Encore & Ken Broadway) to retain the titles.
* Carlos Ramirez beat O’Shay Edwards.
* Idris Jackson (w/ Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom) beat Joey Silver.
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contendership: Kevin Blackwood beat Dezmond Cole and Jay Armani and J Boujii and Raheem Royal and Roachie Roach (w/Daron Richardson)
* House of Glory Cruiserweight Championship: Nolo Kitano (c) beat Michael Fain to retain the title.
* Kiki Van Gogh beat Leila Grey via disqualification.
* Mike Santana beat Rocky Romero.
* Minoru Suzuki beat Charles Mason.

