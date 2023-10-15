House of Glory Friday the 13th Results 10.13.23: Minoru Suzuki in the Main Event

– House of Glory Wrestling presented Friday the 13th last night at the NYC Arena in New York City. The event streamed live on the Premier Streaming Network. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* House of Glory Wrestling Tag Team Championships: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) (c) beat Cashflow Inc. (Encore & Ken Broadway) to retain the titles.

* Carlos Ramirez beat O’Shay Edwards.

* Idris Jackson (w/ Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom) beat Joey Silver.

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contendership: Kevin Blackwood beat Dezmond Cole and Jay Armani and J Boujii and Raheem Royal and Roachie Roach (w/Daron Richardson)

* House of Glory Cruiserweight Championship: Nolo Kitano (c) beat Michael Fain to retain the title.

* Kiki Van Gogh beat Leila Grey via disqualification.

* Mike Santana beat Rocky Romero.

* Minoru Suzuki beat Charles Mason.

Tonight it’s Friday the 13th at the NYC Arena with the Japanese legend @suzuki_D_minoru challenging for the Crown Jewel championship and @Santana_Proud returns to a HOG ring. Live on at @WatchOnPremier at 8pm! 🔥 @solomonster pic.twitter.com/TKOJcBlGtl — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) October 13, 2023