wrestling / News
House of Glory Holding Grand Opening For Florida School Next Month
House of Glory Wrestling School will host an opening for its Florida location in May. The promotion announced that the grand opening for the school will take place on May 31st at the Oviedo, Florida location.
The announcement reads:
“THE GRAND OPENING
ORLANDO WRESTLING SCHOOL ‼️
House of Glory Orlando Wrestling School officially opens on Saturday, May 31st!!! We’ve received an overwhelming number of emails from prospective students and will be replying to them one by one!!
SIGN UP TODAY – [email protected]”
🚨THE GRAND OPENING🚨
ORLANDO WRESTLING SCHOOL ‼️
House of Glory Orlando Wrestling School officially opens on Saturday, May 31st!!! We’ve received an overwhelming number of emails from prospective students and will be replying to them one by one!!
SIGN UP TODAY -… pic.twitter.com/tHDFMqeN1l
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) April 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Thinks the Last Match of John Cena Won’t Be On WWE TV
- Ted DiBiase Credits Triple H as the Reason WWE Has Become Hot Again
- Three New Plaintiffs Join WWE Ring Boys Lawsuit, New Allegations Detailed
- Janel Grant’s Team Files Response To Vince McMahon, WWE Trying to Stop Discovery Phase Of Lawsuit