House of Glory Holding Grand Opening For Florida School Next Month

House of Glory Wrestling School will host an opening for its Florida location in May. The promotion announced that the grand opening for the school will take place on May 31st at the Oviedo, Florida location.

The announcement reads:

“THE GRAND OPENING ORLANDO WRESTLING SCHOOL ‼️ House of Glory Orlando Wrestling School officially opens on Saturday, May 31st!!! We’ve received an overwhelming number of emails from prospective students and will be replying to them one by one!! SIGN UP TODAY – [email protected]”