House of Glory Holy Grail Results: JONAH vs. Jeff Cobb, More

House Of Glory held their Holy Grail show on Friday night in New York City featuring JONAH vs. Jeff Cobb and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Loki defeated ACH.

* Mantequilla, Encore, and Joey Silver def. Michael Fayne, Brian Burgundy, and Carlos Ramirez

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Sumie Sakai

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers def. The Mane Event

* HOG Crown Jewels Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Ken Broadway

* HOG World Title Tournament Match: Jonah def. Jeff Cobb. Eddie Kingston will face Jonah in the next round.