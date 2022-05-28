wrestling / News
House of Glory Holy Grail Results: JONAH vs. Jeff Cobb, More
May 27, 2022 | Posted by
House Of Glory held their Holy Grail show on Friday night in New York City featuring JONAH vs. Jeff Cobb and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Loki defeated ACH.
* Mantequilla, Encore, and Joey Silver def. Michael Fayne, Brian Burgundy, and Carlos Ramirez
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Sumie Sakai
* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers def. The Mane Event
* HOG Crown Jewels Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Ken Broadway
* HOG World Title Tournament Match: Jonah def. Jeff Cobb. Eddie Kingston will face Jonah in the next round.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- More Details On Decision To Change Venues For WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight