House Of Glory Judas Results: Jacob Fatu Defends Title Against JONAH, More

House Of Glory’s Judas took place on Saturday night in New York City, featuring Jacob Fatu vs. JONAH and more. You can see the full results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Cagematch.net:

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Homicide

Charles Mason hits Homicide with a Low Blow & drops him on his head to retain the Crown Jewel title! #Judas pic.twitter.com/e6E9EdWQyu — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 25, 2022

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Masha Slamovich

* Evander James def. Michael Fayne

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Encore and Ichiban and Joey Silver and Mantequilla and Nolo Kitano

* Carlos Ramirez def. Ken Broadway

* Low Ki def. Lince Dorado

We’re getting Lucha Lit in NY! Lince Dorado vs Low Ki time at #Judas ! pic.twitter.com/rrzyVE9RoN — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 26, 2022

* Hermanos Lee and The Mane Event fought to a double countout

Dragon Lee dumps Midas with a German, Dralistico hits a Springboard destroyer and running knee from Dragon Lee! #Judas pic.twitter.com/7G6dewD0s9 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 26, 2022

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Second Round Match: Jacob Fatu def. JONAH