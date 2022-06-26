wrestling / News

House Of Glory Judas Results: Jacob Fatu Defends Title Against JONAH, More

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Glory Image Credit: HOG

House Of Glory’s Judas took place on Saturday night in New York City, featuring Jacob Fatu vs. JONAH and more. You can see the full results below for the show, which aired on FITE TV, per Cagematch.net:

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason def. Homicide

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Masha Slamovich

* Evander James def. Michael Fayne

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: KC Navarro def. Encore and Ichiban and Joey Silver and Mantequilla and Nolo Kitano

* Carlos Ramirez def. Ken Broadway

* Low Ki def. Lince Dorado

* Hermanos Lee and The Mane Event fought to a double countout

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Second Round Match: Jacob Fatu def. JONAH

