wrestling / News

House of Glory to Make Manhattan Debut In August

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Glory High Intensity Image Credit: House of Glory

House of Glory is set to make its debut in Manhattan in August, as announced on Saturday night. The company announced on Saturday night that they will be hosting HOG High Intensity on August 28th at Terminal 5 in the New York City borough, as you can see below. The event will stream on FITE TV.

No matches or talent have yet been announced for the show, with HOG set to release ticket information later this week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading