House of Glory to Make Manhattan Debut In August
June 26, 2022 | Posted by
House of Glory is set to make its debut in Manhattan in August, as announced on Saturday night. The company announced on Saturday night that they will be hosting HOG High Intensity on August 28th at Terminal 5 in the New York City borough, as you can see below. The event will stream on FITE TV.
No matches or talent have yet been announced for the show, with HOG set to release ticket information later this week.
TERMINAL 5 – 08.28.2022#HIGHINTENSITY pic.twitter.com/XQLTDna3xh
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 26, 2022
