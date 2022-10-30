House of Glory Results 10.28.22: Low Ki Battles Shingo Takagi, More

House of Glory held their latest show last night in Queens, and the results are online. You can check them out below, per PWInsider:

* Nolo Kitano turned on Mighty Mante after the latter announced he couldn’t defend defend the 6 Way Championship tonight due to injury.

* The Mane Event defeated the Brick City Boyz

* Evander James defeated Encore Moore

* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu defeated Carlos Ramirez

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Violette defeated Janai Kai

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason defeated El Phantasmo

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes defeated Aussie Open

* Shingo Takagi defeated Low Ki