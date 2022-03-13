House of Glory Salvation Results: The Briscoes Defeat Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez

House of Glory held their event Salvation last night at the NYC Arena in New York City, New York, with the Briscoes defeating Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez. The match was originally going to feature Fenix, but he’s still out with an injury. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mantequilla defeated KC Navarro

* Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) defeated Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson and Tommy Grayson)

* Ken Broadway defeated Michael Fain

* Evander James defeated Carlos Ramirez

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Low Ki (c) defeated Biff Busick

* HOG Women’s Championship: Natalia Markova (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie

* ROH & HOG Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez to become new HOG Tag Team Champions