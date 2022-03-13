wrestling / News
House of Glory Salvation Results: The Briscoes Defeat Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez
House of Glory held their event Salvation last night at the NYC Arena in New York City, New York, with the Briscoes defeating Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez. The match was originally going to feature Fenix, but he’s still out with an injury. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Mantequilla defeated KC Navarro
* Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) defeated Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson and Tommy Grayson)
* Ken Broadway defeated Michael Fain
* Evander James defeated Carlos Ramirez
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Low Ki (c) defeated Biff Busick
* HOG Women’s Championship: Natalia Markova (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie
* ROH & HOG Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez to become new HOG Tag Team Champions
What a ddt @RealNMarkova delivers defending her championship #HOGSalvation pic.twitter.com/g8qvMqgtv4
— #F’[email protected]! (@AllFNWrestling) March 12, 2022
Much appreciation to The Amazing Red, it was great seeing him tonight as well. #HOGSalvation @HOGwrestling pic.twitter.com/VBAOkgBvAb
— THE FRANCHISE! Франшиза (@NYCFranchise718) March 12, 2022
NEW CHAMPIONS!!!
The Briscoes are now @ringofhonor and @HOGwrestling tag team champions! #HOGSalvation pic.twitter.com/6crZNG0o7g
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 12, 2022
