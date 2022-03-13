wrestling / News

House of Glory Salvation Results: The Briscoes Defeat Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez

March 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
House of Glory Image Credit: HOG

House of Glory held their event Salvation last night at the NYC Arena in New York City, New York, with the Briscoes defeating Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez. The match was originally going to feature Fenix, but he’s still out with an injury. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mantequilla defeated KC Navarro
* Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) defeated Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson and Tommy Grayson)
* Ken Broadway defeated Michael Fain
* Evander James defeated Carlos Ramirez
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship: Low Ki (c) defeated Biff Busick
* HOG Women’s Championship: Natalia Markova (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie
* ROH & HOG Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated Penta El Zero Miedo & Arez to become new HOG Tag Team Champions

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading