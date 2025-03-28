wrestling / News

House of Glory To Make Texas Debut This July

March 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New York-based promotion House of Glory has announced that it will make its debut in Texas this July. The event happens on July 11, a day before AEW All In: Texas, at the Haltom Theater in Haltom City. Tickets go on sale next Friday.

