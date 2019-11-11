wrestling / News

House of Glory to Pay Tribute to Late Independent Wrestler Matt Travis

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Travis

– House of Glory is set to honor the late Matt Travis at their upcoming show this weekend. The company announced on Monday that their November 16th No Limit show will honor the memory of Travis, who passed away over the weekend when he was hit by a truck while riding his bike.

Travis had worked for several promotions on the indy scene including House of Glory, as well as GCW. You can find out more about the show here.

#MBK ❤️ 11.16.19

