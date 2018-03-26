HOH News: House of Hardcore 39 Now Available, TV Title Tournament Finalists, Rich Swann Did Not Appear

– The House of Hardcore 39 event will be available on VOD at Twitch.tv/HouseofHardcore. It was headlined by Tommy Dreamer vs. NWA champion Nick Aldis.

– The finalists for the House of Hardcore TV title tournament are Willie Mack, Swoggle, Sami Callihan and Alex Reynolds. The finals will be held on April 7 at the Wrestlecon show in New Orleans. Others announced for the event include Dreamer, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Austin Aries, Carlito, Billy Gunn, iller Kross, Super Crazy and The Killer Elite Squad. It begins an hour after NXT Takeover New Orleans. You can find tickets here.

– Rich Swann was not at this weekend’s HOH event after he pulled himself from all independent bookings.