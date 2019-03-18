House of Hardcore Announces Nashville Fairgrounds Show, New Dates For Philadelphia and More

– House of Hardcore has announced they will debut in Nashville on June 1 with the final event ever held at the Nashville Fairground Arena (the TNA Asylum), featuring Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, The Rock N’ Roll Express, HOH TV Champion Willie Mack, an FBI reunion featuring Little Guido & Tracy Smothers, Swoggle, Jax Dane and Crimson.

– On June 8, they head to Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena with Dreamer, Swann, Guido, Teddy Hart, Joey Ryan, Billy Gunn and more. A day later, they go to St. James, Long Island NY with Dreamer, Swann, Guido, Hart, Ryan, Gunn and more.

– On June 15, the promotion will run a charity event with Chinlock Wrestling in Kingston, Ontario with a convention followed by a HOH event.

