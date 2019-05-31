wrestling / News
House Of Hardcore To Make Nashville Debut Tomorrow
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore will make its debut tomorrow at the Nashville Fairground in Nashville, TN. The following matches are set to take place:
* The Rock N Roll Express vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian
* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Johnny Impact
* Also appearing are Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, Swoggle, The FBI- Little Guido Maritato & Tracy Smothers, Jax Dane, Crimson, Eddie Edwards, Taya Valkyrie, Moose, Monique Dupree and more.
