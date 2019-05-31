House Of Hardcore To Make Nashville Debut Tomorrow

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore will make its debut tomorrow at the Nashville Fairground in Nashville, TN. The following matches are set to take place:

* The Rock N Roll Express vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Johnny Impact

* Also appearing are Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, Swoggle, The FBI- Little Guido Maritato & Tracy Smothers, Jax Dane, Crimson, Eddie Edwards, Taya Valkyrie, Moose, Monique Dupree and more.