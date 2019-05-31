wrestling / News

House Of Hardcore To Make Nashville Debut Tomorrow

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
House of Hardcore Twitch

Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore will make its debut tomorrow at the Nashville Fairground in Nashville, TN. The following matches are set to take place:

* The Rock N Roll Express vs. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

* HOH TV Champion Willie Mack vs. Johnny Impact

* Also appearing are Tommy Dreamer, Bill Dundee, Swoggle, The FBI- Little Guido Maritato & Tracy Smothers, Jax Dane, Crimson, Eddie Edwards, Taya Valkyrie, Moose, Monique Dupree and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Hardcore, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading