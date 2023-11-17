House Of Independents Closing For ‘Foreseeable Future’ Due To Flood Damage

The House of Independents in New Jersey is closing for “the foreseeable future” due to flooding damage. The Asbury Park venue, which has hosted events for the likes of GCW, CZW and more, announced on Facebook that it is being forced to close due to flooding caused by significant rain. The venue has been a home for independent music acts as well as wrestling and other shows.

The full announcement reads:

“On September 29th, significant rain in Asbury Park, resulting in the overflowing of Wesley Lake, caused a devastating flood through the basement of Asbury Park Biergarten into House Of Independents. We have been picking up the pieces over the last couple of weeks and coming to terms with over half a million dollars of damage. Currently, we are seeking funding through insurance and requesting government relief for both the Biergarten and House of Independents. As those avenues remain bleak, we have opened up conversations with various groups on the potential of them taking over the space. We have been very proud to bring entertainment to the downtown of Asbury Park and be an integral part of this community. Unfortunately, we have decided to remain closed for the foreseeable future as we work through different options that will hopefully keep the space as an arts driven venue.

House Of Independents is working on rehoming all shows on its calendar. Ticket holders should keep an eye on their emails for change of location as they are announced.

We are incredibly grateful to have had eight years of amazing shows, staff and memories on our stage”