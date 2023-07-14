Note On How Recent Banned Moves List May Change AEW TV

It was previously reported that AEW had prepared a list of banned moves, as well as an additional list that required approval by coaches and medical staff. Banned moves include unprotected chair shots to the head, turnbuckle powerbombs and more. Meanwhile, the list of moves that require approval include spots on the ring apron and outside, all piledriver variations and more.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter contacted an AEW wrestler who spoke about how much impact this list will have on the company’s programming moving forward. The wrestler note that the average viewer won’t notice any difference as all of the things that required approval were things talent had already been telling the producers about.

In the rare instance that a wrestler might violate the rules, it could be brought up and made an issue after it happens. However, that is rare and if it does happen ,the wrestler suggested it would result in minor fines. It was believed that it wouldn’t happen enough to affect the product.