Note on How Long Drew McIntyre’s Heel Turn Was Planned

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre turned heel on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, attacking Jey Uso and aligning with the Judgment Day. According to Fightful Select, the move had been planned internally for ‘a couple of months’, if not longer.

McIntyre is rumored to be teaming with the Judgment Day at Survivor Series, with Cody Rhodes recently noting that he has friends too.

