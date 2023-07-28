wrestling / News

Note on How Long Jim Ross Has Left on AEW Contract

July 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Jim Ross noted on his podcast that he didn’t have a lot of time left on his AEW contract. He also said that his goal was to be healthy enough for him to call AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ross currently has two months left on his contract. There is currently no date set for his return to the company, but it’s believed he’ll back on Collision when he does.

