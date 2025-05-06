Note On How Much Time Liv Morgan Will Miss From WWE TV

Liv Morgan is filming a movie, and a new report has details on how much time she will miss. As noted, Morgan is set to play a co-starring role in Takashi Miike’s Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. It was noted on WWE Raw last week that she would be taking time off to film the movie, and she headed to Japan to film last week. Fightful Select reports that Morgan’s filming will be completed on May 16th, and she will be returning to the US on May 17th for about a two-week total filming process for her.

It’s not yet known when Morgan will return to WWE TV, but she will miss at least next week’s episode of Raw.