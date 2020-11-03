Note On How WWE Views Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Within Babyface vs. Heel Roster On RAW

Bray Wyatt’s character The Fiend has been one of the more unique ones in recent WWE history, and that has led some to speculate as to how the company actually views the character within the traditional babyface/heel approach in wrestling.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE officials view Wyatt and his new sidekick Alexa Bliss as babyfaces on the RAW roster despite some of the heel tendencies and actions of the duo.

Johnson notes that the company also viewed Wyatt as a babyface on the SmackDown roster before he and Bliss were moved to RAW during the WWE Draft.

Of course, The Fiend and Bliss had their sights set on WWE Champion Randy Orton on this week’s edition of RAW, which seemingly furthers the idea that creative is pushing them as babyfaces moving forward.