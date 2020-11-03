wrestling / News
Note On How WWE Views Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Within Babyface vs. Heel Roster On RAW
Bray Wyatt’s character The Fiend has been one of the more unique ones in recent WWE history, and that has led some to speculate as to how the company actually views the character within the traditional babyface/heel approach in wrestling.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE officials view Wyatt and his new sidekick Alexa Bliss as babyfaces on the RAW roster despite some of the heel tendencies and actions of the duo.
Johnson notes that the company also viewed Wyatt as a babyface on the SmackDown roster before he and Bliss were moved to RAW during the WWE Draft.
Of course, The Fiend and Bliss had their sights set on WWE Champion Randy Orton on this week’s edition of RAW, which seemingly furthers the idea that creative is pushing them as babyfaces moving forward.
More Trending Stories
- Cedric Alexander On Why Heel Turn Was Necessary For Him In WWE, His Relationship With Shelton Benjamin
- Bret Hart On Wanting To Play His Anti-American Gimmick Intelligently
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shawn Michaels Incident At Syracuse Bar In 1995, Backstage Response In WWE
- Chris Jericho on the Key Difference Between WWE and AEW Operations, Why He Won’t Go Anywhere Else Again