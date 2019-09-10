wrestling / News
Howard Finkel Backstage at Tonight’s Raw (Pics)
September 9, 2019 | Posted by
– The legendary Howard Finkel is backstage at tonight’s episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder posted Instagram photos of the WWE Hall of Famer backstage in a wheelchair at the arena.
This appears to be Finkel’s first appearance at a WWE event since WrestleMania 35, which took place in the New York area.
