HTW Christmas Trios Results 12.20.22 & 12.22.22: Xmas Trios Tournament
– High Tension Wrestling (HTW) presented its Christmas Trios 2022 shows on December 20 and December 22 at Sheet Metal Workers’ Local in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below are some results, per Fightful:
HTW Christmas Trios Results (Night One – 12/20)
* Christmas Trios 2022 Wild Card Rumble: AJ Evers, The Spoiler & Tommy Vecs won the match.
* Christmas Trios 2022 Qualifying: Ethan Wilde, LLC (Aaron Roxas, Dylan Mesh & Luca Mancini) (w/Ethan Wilde) beat Team Leapfrog (ABBS, Greywolf Raventhorne & WarWulf Kreed)
* Christmas Trios 2022 First Round: What The Dickens (Bryan Ace, Mr. Crummels & Sonny Defarge) beat Team CFU (Jordan Blade, Masha Slamovich & Ray Lyn)
* Christmas Trios 2022 First Round: Pop Art Flyers (Edith Surreal, Shea McCoy & Weber Hatfield) beat Team Wild Card (AJ Evers, The Spoiler & Tommy Vecs)
* Ultimo Ant beat CC Boost
* Christmas Trios 2022 First Round: Animal Kingdom (King Crab, Ryan Mooney & Saber Dorado) beat Silent Flight (Mach10, Razerwyng & The Whisper)
* Christmas Trios 2022 First Round: Ethan Wilde, LLC (Aaron Roxas, Dr. Ethan Wilde, Dylan Mesh & Luca Mancini) beat Do They Know It’s Creamy Time (Calvin Couture, Stan Stylez & Tyler Klein)
* HTW Network TV Championship: Mike Skyros (c) beat AKIRA to retain the title.
HTW Christmas Trios Results (Night Two – 12/22)
* Riley Krowe beat Evelyn Sage
* Christmas Trios 2022 Semi Final: Pop Art Flyers (Edith Surreal, Shea McCoy & Weber Hatfield) beat What The Dickens (Bryan Ace, Mr. Crummels & Sonny Defarge)
* Abby Jane & Pancakes beat Al Deniro & Travis Huckabee
* Christmas Trios 2022 Semi Final: Ethan Wilde, LLC (Aaron Roxas, Dr. Ethan Wilde, Dylan Mesh & Luca Mancini) beat Animal Kingdom (King Crab, Ryan Mooney & Saber Dorado)
* Myles Millennium (w/ Big Dust) beatf. Max ZERO
* Wreck The Halls: Uncle Masty beat Mike Swanson
* Killian McMurphy (w/ Big Dust) beat. Robb Radke
* Christmas Trios 2022 Final: Pop Art Flyers (Edith Surreal, Shea McCoy & Weber Hatfield) beat Ethan Wilde, LLC (Aaron Roxas, Dr. Ethan Wilde, Dylan Mesh & Luca Mancini)
