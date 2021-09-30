Huge 12-Man Survival Tag Match Added To MLW Fightland, Features Warhorse, Blue Meanie and More

Major League Wrestling has announced a large 12-man survival tag team match for MLW Fightland this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. EJ Nduka, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Warhorse, Zenshi and the Blue Meanie will team up against Ikuro Kwon, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro & Beastman. The announcement reads:

12-man Survival Tag signed

Who will claim Cesar’s reward?

MLW Fightland Tickets Available NOW at MLW2300.com.

MLW today announced a 12-man Survival Tag Team Match featuring: EJ Nduka, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Warhorse, Zenshi and the Blue Meanie vs. Ikuro Kwon, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro & Beastman (with Kimchee) for this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Cesar Duran has introduced the first-ever 12-man Survival Tag Team Match in MLW history!

Featuring two teams of six competitors, the elimination style match ends only when the members of one team have all been eliminated.

“A delightful reward awaits the winner or winners,” said matchmaker Cesar Duran. “But to win, these teams will have to find a way to cooperate and conquer!”

Who will thrive and out-survive all others?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.