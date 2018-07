– Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, & Bandido vs. Kota Ibushi & The Young Bucks was officially announced for All In today. Here is the updated card…

* Hangman Page vs. Joey Janela

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

* Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, & Bandido vs. Kota Ibushi & The Young Bucks

* NWA Title Match: Champion Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes