Huge Match Advertised Locally for WWE Live Holiday Tour Event in Chicago
– A huge WWE matchup was being advertised locally in the Chicago area during last night’s WWE Raw. The advertisement featured a World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match, with reigning champion Gunther defending against CM Punk for this week’s WWE Live Holiday Tour event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can view images of the Punk vs. Gunther graphic that was shown locally during last night’s WWE Raw below.
Previously, the Allstate Arena advertised a Steel Cage Match featuring Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins, and Gunther defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest. The Reed vs. Rollins match is still being listed on the arena’s website. However, Reed is now out of action due to an injury he suffered last month at Survivor Series.
CM Punk was also advertised as appearing at the event beforehand, and Chicago is his hometown. Notably, the card is listed as “subject to change.”
The WWE Live Holiday Tour event will be held at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, December 29. The tour kicks off on Thursday, December 26 with live events in Jacksonville, Florida, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
