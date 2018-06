According to Pwinsider.com, Jay Lethal won the ROH Championship in a Four Way bout at the ROH TV taping in Fairfax, Virginia defeating Champion Dalton Castle, Matt Taven, and Cody. This is Lethal’s second time winning the championship, which he previously held for 407 days. The company has announced that the match will be made available later tonight for VOD viewing exclusively for Honorclub subscribers.