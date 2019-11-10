wrestling / News

Big Spoiler From MLW Blood and Thunder Taping

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Blood and Thunder

PWInsider reports that at tonight’s MLW Blood and Thunder taping at the GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Myron Reed defeated Teddy Hart to win the MLW Middleweight championship. The title change is set to air on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports. 411 will have full taping results later on in the night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Blood & Thunder, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading