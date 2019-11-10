wrestling / News
Big Spoiler From MLW Blood and Thunder Taping
November 9, 2019
PWInsider reports that at tonight’s MLW Blood and Thunder taping at the GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Myron Reed defeated Teddy Hart to win the MLW Middleweight championship. The title change is set to air on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports. 411 will have full taping results later on in the night.
