Huge Tag Team Match & More Added to Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– Fresh off yesterday’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce had some updates for tomorrow’s show. Sami Zayn and Penta will now team up to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Also, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has a message for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg ahead of their title bout at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will be in the house as well to reveal a message for WWE Evolution 2025 with Pearce.

Tomorrow’s Raw is being held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show will air live on Netflix with an earlier start time tomorrow at 6:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson

* Sheamus vs. Rusev

* World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has a message for Bill Goldberg

* Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis will have a message to bring things into focus for Evolution

* Rhea Ripley kicks off Raw