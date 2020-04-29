Hugo Savinovich Says He Would’ve Had CM Punk Destroy the Dreams of Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interivewed former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich, who discussed how WrestleMania 36 should’ve ended with the return of CM Punk. During the interview, Savinovich spoke about an idea to have WrestleMania 36 end with CM Punk returning to the WWE to screw McIntyre out of winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Savinovich on wrestlers in WWE performing without a live crowd: “It’s something that I guess our boys and girls never thought they would have to go through. Their mind got into a rhythm of almost every week performing in front of thousands of people. Your mind, the way you register and your ring psychology, everything is set up for that audience. Now, you practically lack the identity because no matter how great you are, when that bell rings and there’s nobody there to let you know what’s going on with your storyline, it’s like going into the ocean and not being a good swimmer. There’s just a few people that could do this in front of an empty arena. Not too many guys and girls are capable, and it’s not their fault, it’s just that that’s part of our in-ring experience.”

His thoughts on Zelina Vega’s stable: “I believe it’s really good but the problem is no audience. Then, you set the storyline where they’re going against Drew [McIntyre] and automatically you know he’s the champion who went through Brock Lesnar, so it’s a big double disadvantage. There’s no audience and you can smell the storyline. So, it takes away that feeling of jeopardy of the champion.”

Savinovich on how he would’ve ended WrestleMania with the return of CM Punk: “I would have done something where Drew almost came out with the championship but somehow a big thing happened where he didn’t become the champion. I would have done it where CM Punk came in and destroyed the dreams of Drew and somehow Brock managed to come out with the championship. At the same time, you would have introduced someone that is loved, hated and is controversial and has so many storylines with the McMahon Family. I think if Vince was able to spend almost a billion dollars on the XFL, then you have the check to hire Punk and his wife. That would have been the right time as Brock would have escaped with the title and Drew would have an angle with CM Punk for a few months. Then he would go after the McMahons for a year-and-a-half. Then you do Drew and Lesnar where there had to be a winner and you crown him the champion.”