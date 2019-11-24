Hugo Savinovich On How Cain Velasquez Reminds Him of Rey Mysterio, More Possible AEW Appearances

– AAA’s Hugo Savinovich spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Cain Velasquez’s pro wrestling work so far and more. Highlights are below:

Hugo Savinovich spent years as a part of WWE’s Spanish announce team and recently joined AEW. He also has announced for AAA and he talked about Cain Velasquez’s AAA work when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

On Cain Velasquez’s work in AAA: “I did publicity for four days with him and he reminds me of Rey Mysterio. Heart of gold and not an egotistic person and this is a guy who accomplished so much. He would stop and sign autographs and his wife and kids loved to see him with the luchas. He put a lot of work into, not just get the money, but he went in there to represent his people. This guy has the potential of being huge. He has the ability to do aerial stuff and mix it with MMA and the lucha style. You have the potential of having one legit warrior who dominates UFC and our business. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy as he is great for the business.”

On fan response to Velasquez: “The fans came up to me and said they never expected that much quality from Cain Velasquez. Most do their own style and just one move, but this guy is pure gold.”

On WWE stars destroying the Spanish announce table: “I think they brought it in as a storyline and the fans loved it. We were [Kenny from South Park] and the fans loved it. The wrestlers will do crazy things around our table that weren’t even in the storyline. We got injured a couple of times – my finger, my nose, The Undertaker landing on me, Mick Foley punching me, Shawn Michaels stole my boot in winter… He hit whoever he went and then threw the boot into the crowd. I had to do a press conference and we leave for the plane and I’m walking with one boot and a sock. It was crazy but I loved it. It made the fans enjoy it.”

on if he’ll do more with AEW going forward: “I am signed with AAA to do their shows on Twitch. AAA has to approve [AEW appearances] just like when Omega and Young Bucks work for AAA…I love Cody and really respect Tony Khan. The Bucks and Omega have worked for me and there are passionate people there. With them being here, it just forces everybody to do better.”