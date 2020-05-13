Hugo Savinovich Reveals Plans to Retire in 2025

Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich says that he has made plans retire in five years. Savinovich posted a video a few weeks back to the LuchaLibreOnline’s YouTube and Facebook accounts in which he says (h/t to PWInsider for translating) that he will retire from the wrestling industry in February 2025.

In the video, Savinovich says that he has been thinking about his retirement plans for a while and that his plan to hang it up in five years gives him time to enjoy every moment along the way while still having a hard and fast end-date. He noted that once his wrestling career is done, he will dedicate all of his time to preaching across Latin America, which he currently does on a part time basis.

Savinovich noted that his plan is to work for whatever company or promotion he has a contract with until January 2025, then focus on his final card for February of that year. He intends to talk with WWE in order to try and get permission from them to call a show alongside his former WWE Spanish announcing partner and longtime friend Carlos Cabrera.