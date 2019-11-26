Hugo Savinovich Explains Why He Revealed His Account of WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Wanted to Make Sure ‘This Doesn’t Happen Again’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich for the WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Savinovinch explained why he put forth the information he did regarding a rumored dispute between WWE and the government of Saudi Arabia that caused the delay for the Superstars during the most recent Crown Jewel trip last month. You can read more on that HERE. WWE’s public reason for the delay was that it was caused by mechanical failure. Below are some highlights.

Savinovich on being at the middle of the story: “I don’t like to be the center [of attention]. I like to bring good reporting. I am totally neutral and love this business. I don’t have anything against any company and I bless the McMahon family as they were my family for many years. But we don’t belong to AAA, WWE or any company and we’re gonna call it as it is.”

Savinovich on what happened in Saudi Araba: “I’m glad nothing bad happened but we are talking about millions of dollars. Who knows if Saudi Arabia or somebody with that kind of money or need for programming – and Vince having so much to offer… This situation got very delicate and I had the scoop before it was happening.”

Savinovich on why he went public with his account: “I wanted to make sure this doesn’t happen again. You can’t keep things like this secret and I understand it was very delicate. But I believe this will help to ensure thinks like that won’t happen again.

Hugo Savinovich on not changing his story of what hapepend: “It is so delicate because there are so many people who can be affected. I haven’t changed my story and I didn’t do that to profit. When you see a Twitter posting by a wrestler’s wife, you make your judgment on the story. Then you see the parody by the Young Bucks – it’s a very delicate situation. I’m not afraid of WWE, AEW or AAA. I love to do things the right way which is why I decided not to comment on it anymore because there’s so many people that could suffer. I know even more and I had a conversation with Rey Mysterio… I hear things and they talk to me from their heart and I will never say those things as it could affect them financially or their family. I have strictly a professional and I do this to get people to love wrestling…I am going to do it the right way and I am not going to let anyone control me.”