Hulk Hogan Notes That He’s a 13-Time World Champion

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan noted on Twitter this week that he should be labeled as a 13-time world champion instead of a 12-time champ due to his title reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Hulk Hogan wrote, “People always say I was 12 times champion but why does everyone forget that I was the first IWGP Heavyweight Champ, brother?! Make it 13 times Champ brother HH”

What Hogan is referring to is not the current lineage of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He’s referring to an older IWGP League tournament version that started in 1983, which Hogan won and was awarded a championship belt. This title was retired in 1987, and the current IWGP Championship lineage started, with the original champion being Antonio Inoki.