Hulk Hogan Accused Of Standing Fans Up By Leaving Meet & Greet Early

Hulk Hogan has been accused of leaving a number of fans empty-handed after he exited a meet and greet early. Hudson Valley News 12 reports that fans reached out to them to express that they waited four hours at a ShopRite in Montgomery, New York for Hogan’s appearance to promote his Real American Beer Brand, only to have Hogan leave abruptly and leave a number of fans “stranded.”

The fans reached out exclusively to News 12 saying they waited four hours at the ShopRite in Montgomery on Wednesday for a promised meet-and-greet with Hogan during one of his stops in the Hudson Valley to promote his new beer brand, Real American Beer.

One of the people, Robert Taylor, said, “I was there with my son and daughter. It was an exciting day, especially for my son. They said he could only see up to number 200 and we were 185… My son had a little Pokémon card with him on it and he wanted him to sign it.”

He added of Hogan’s leaving, “It was really quick. They just stood up and bolted along the back. Some lady was very upset, screaming and cursing. My son just started crying and a bunch of other kids were crying… If he had to leave, he could’ve walked down and shook people’s hands and said ‘Hey, I’m sorry we have to get going,’ rather than just leaving people stranded.”

Hogan’s publicist did not respond to a request for comment.