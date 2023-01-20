Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup

WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.

This would be Hogan’s first WWE apperance since he was the co-host of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida in April of 2021. Ric Flair first revealed Hogan’s appearance on his podcast earlier this week.