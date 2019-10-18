WWE News: Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair React To Seth Rollins’ Removal From Tag Match At Crown Jewel, Preview For Tonight’s Smackdown, Lineup For Upcoming UK Tour

– As we reported yesterday, Seth Rollins has been pulled from the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair ten-man tag team match at Crown Jewel because he will defend his Universal title against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Both Hogan and Flair reacted to the news on Twitter:

Understand the champ @WWERollins needs to do what he’s gotta do. Defending the title against @WWEBrayWyatt is what champions do. Don’t worry Naitch, I got an idea for Team Hogan brother. #WWECrownJewel HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 18, 2019

Even The Team Captain Doesn’t Want To Go Up Against #TeamFlair. @HulkHogan You’re Down To 2! Maybe You Can Call Some New Stars? Gilberg, Johnny Rodz, Backlund?? WOOOOO #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Vjrn9ThFfE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 17, 2019

– Here’s WWE.com bullet points for tonight’s episode of Smackdown:

* The New Day team up with Heavy Machinery against The Revival and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity on the line in Six-Pack Challenge Match

* Bayley joins “Miz TV” in the wake of reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Championship in brash fashion

* Roman Reigns ready to take the Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura

– Here is the lineup for WWE’s upcoming live event in Brighton, England on November 7. The lineup for their Dublin, Ireland show is the same, except the main event is Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in a Texas Tornado Tag Match.

*Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan w/ Luke Harper

*SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs Bayley

*Kofi Kingston vs King Corbin

*WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ali vs Shinsuke Nakamura w/Sami Zayn

*WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs The Revival

*Aleister Black vs Andrade w/Zelina Vega

*Shorty Gable vs Elias

*Heavy Machinery vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode