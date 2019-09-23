Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Set For Next Week’s Raw

– WWE has lined up two Hall of Famers for next week’s “season premiere” of Raw in Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. The Talking Stick Resort Arena announced on Monday, as you can see below, that Hogan and Flair will be the special guests on MizTV for next week’s episode.

As previously noted, also set for next week is Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against the winner of tonight’s Fatal Five-Way match between Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Robert Roode.