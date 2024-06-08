wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Anoints Shinichiro Kawamatsu as His Protege, Grants Him the Axe Bomber in Japan
– During today’s DDT Pro Wrestling Kyoto event, wrestler Shinichiro Kawamatsu won a match using the Axe Bomber, which he later revealed he was given permission to use by WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan. Hogan used the Axe Bomber as his finishing maneuver for matches in Japan. DDT later a released a video featuring Hogan and Kawamatsu confirming the story.
Hulk Hogan said in the video, “My number one protege [Kawamatsu] will start using the Axe Bomber! Everbody in New Japan, everyone in Shin Nippon Pro Wrestling, whatcha gonna do when the new Axe Bomber runs wild on you, brother?!” You can view that clip of Hogan with Kawamatsu below:
🎙6.8 京都大会 試合後コメント
“ハルク・ホーガン直伝”アックスボンバーで川松が快勝！
髙木「見たか！ これがハルク・ホーガンから伝授された、川松真一朗のアックスボンバーだ！」
川松「ホーガンさんからもらったアックスボンバーで、DDTで暴れまわりますよ！ 私はイチバン！」#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/9lzUf2L4wq
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) June 8, 2024
川松選手がハルク・ホーガン @HulkHogan 選手からアックスボンバーを継承した証拠動画が届きましたので掲載させていただきます。
「俺の“一番弟子”川松がアックスボンバーを継承する！ NEW“イチバン”アックスボンバーが暴走したらお前らはどうするんだ、ブラザー！」
映像提供：川松真一朗#ddtpro https://t.co/GVoDH8sQyY pic.twitter.com/8p8HrG5yeg
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) June 8, 2024
