– During today’s DDT Pro Wrestling Kyoto event, wrestler Shinichiro Kawamatsu won a match using the Axe Bomber, which he later revealed he was given permission to use by WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan. Hogan used the Axe Bomber as his finishing maneuver for matches in Japan. DDT later a released a video featuring Hogan and Kawamatsu confirming the story.

Hulk Hogan said in the video, “My number one protege [Kawamatsu] will start using the Axe Bomber! Everbody in New Japan, everyone in Shin Nippon Pro Wrestling, whatcha gonna do when the new Axe Bomber runs wild on you, brother?!” You can view that clip of Hogan with Kawamatsu below: