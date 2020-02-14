Hulk Hogan Announced for Tonight’s Smackdown

– WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is set to appear on tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can check out the full announcement below. Hogan will be addressing the fans ahead of his upcoming second Hall of Fame induction on Thursday, April 2 during WrestleMania Week. Hogan will be inducted for the nWo stable alongside Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman.

Hulk Hogan to address SmackDown ahead of nWo’s Hall of Fame induction

Whatcha gonna do when Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania run wild on you this Friday night?

That’s right — the WWE Universe will get to see The Hulkster himself this week on SmackDown! Hogan will appear to discuss his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the nWo.

The Immortal’s second Hall of Fame induction will come Thursday, April 2, during WrestleMania 36 Week alongside fellow nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.

What will The Hulkster have to say less than two months ahead of the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony? Find out by tuning in to SmackDown this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!