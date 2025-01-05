Hulk Hogan Could Be Making Appearances In WWE Soon

Fightful Select reports that Hulk Hogan could be set to work with WWE again, which may include future TV appearances. Hogan has been discussed for upcoming appearances although the exact dates are unconfirmed.

His ‘Real American Beer’ was on a new canvas for WWE, along with other sponsors. Meanwhile, Hogan was also on a commercial for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which happens later this month. It’s unknown if Hogan will appear, but a source suggested that they’d be surprised if Jesse Ventura worked a show with the Hulkster on it.

Hogan’s last appearance was a year ago to celebrate 40 years of Hulkamania.