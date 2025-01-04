wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Appears In Ad Promoting Next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
January 3, 2025 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan made an appearance in an ad promoting this month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The ad aired during tonight’s episode of Smackdown that hyped the January 25th show, which will air from San Antonio, Texas.
Hogan has not, as of yet, been announced for the episode. He did not appear at the return of the NBC specials, which took place in December.
Hulk Hogan is back in WWE promoting the next episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event #WWE #WWESmackdown #Smackdown #HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/JOie9i88St
— William Curtis (@Darknessdivide3) January 4, 2025