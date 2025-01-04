wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Appears In Ad Promoting Next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

January 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

Hulk Hogan made an appearance in an ad promoting this month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The ad aired during tonight’s episode of Smackdown that hyped the January 25th show, which will air from San Antonio, Texas.

Hogan has not, as of yet, been announced for the episode. He did not appear at the return of the NBC specials, which took place in December.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Saturday Night's Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading