Hulk Hogan Rumored to be Banned Topic for WWE’s Social Media Team

– According to Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Live (via RingsideNews), Hulk Hogan is still apparently a taboo subject in the WWE as of late. Alvarez claimed that the social media team for WWE has been instructed to make absolutely no mention of Hulk Hogan.

Alvarez stated the following:

“I got a question for everybody coincidentally. When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE.com? When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE’s social media. He’s vanished off the face of the Earth.”

“The social media department has basically been told 0 Hulk Hogan. Not saying he’s not going to be back again. I think that they’re just biding their time and he’s going to do his big return again this time on a show in the United States. But boy did he drop off the face of the Earth after that Crown Jewel show.”

As previously reported, Hulk Hogan made his return to WWE programming last week at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The appearance came after WWE opted to reinstate Hogan to the WWE Hall of Fame after he came under controversy for making racist remarks that were leaked during his sex tape scandal.