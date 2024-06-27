Hulk Hogan Sees Big Things In The Future of WWE’s Bron Breakker

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Hulk Hogan had high praise for Bron Breakker and believes that he could be a huge star for WWE if presented right. Here are highlights:

On Bron Breakker’s potential: “He’s something else. He’s wise beyond his years, To be that intense and to know that the red light is on and be able to stay in that zone, it’s very impressive. If they do the right thing with him, that could be the next Stone Cold [Steve Austin], Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He could be the guy.”

On the similarities to Goldberg: “A lot of similarities. He has that extra spice. Bill had a certain thing. I had a certain thing. Rock had a certain thing. Bron Breakker has all of the above, plus he has a little extra spice on his plate. He’s ramped it up, and he’s just getting started. I can’t even imagine what’s going to happen when he really figures it out. He’s beyond the ‘quick kill’ protection. He can go, from what I see. He’s been broke in the correct way. He’s put time in. He’s ready to go. Moving forward, I hope he learns and picks up more wisdom. Some guys are in the business for 15 to 20 years, they think they’re smart and they’re main event guys, but they never figure it out. I hope Bron Breakker figures it out. If he does, he’s going to be hard to deal with.”