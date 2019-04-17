wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Set For Booker T’s Podcast, Ariya Daivari Says It’s All Business to Him
– Hulk Hogan is headed to Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, brother. Booker posted to Twitter to announce that his fellow WWE Hall of Famer would be joining him on Monday’s episode of his podcast, as you can see below:
That's right, brother! @HulkHogan will be stepping inside The Hall of Fame with myself and @bradgilmore this Monday LIVE on @ESPN975 at 9pm CST! @HallofFameESPN https://t.co/RFsivkQn9T #Hulkamania pic.twitter.com/sa1P0KvtpS
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 18, 2019
– Following his match at the Worlds Collide show that aired tonight, Ariya Daivari shared a promo in which he discussed why he fights. Daivari said that it’s not about some childhood dream or personal for him; it’s all about business and getting paid:
This isn't about emotions. This isn't some "childhood dream" nonsense. This isn't to inspire anyone. This isn't personal to me. Understand, that this is strictly business. The champion gets paid the most and that's why I want it. That's why I fight. #ByAnyMeansNecessary 👊 pic.twitter.com/zRlDEh77tQ
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) April 18, 2019
