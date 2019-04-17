wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Set For Booker T’s Podcast, Ariya Daivari Says It’s All Business to Him

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Crown Jewel

– Hulk Hogan is headed to Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, brother. Booker posted to Twitter to announce that his fellow WWE Hall of Famer would be joining him on Monday’s episode of his podcast, as you can see below:

– Following his match at the Worlds Collide show that aired tonight, Ariya Daivari shared a promo in which he discussed why he fights. Daivari said that it’s not about some childhood dream or personal for him; it’s all about business and getting paid:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ariya Daivari, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading