WWE News: Hulk Hogan Set For Booker T’s Podcast, Ariya Daivari Says It’s All Business to Him

– Hulk Hogan is headed to Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, brother. Booker posted to Twitter to announce that his fellow WWE Hall of Famer would be joining him on Monday’s episode of his podcast, as you can see below:

– Following his match at the Worlds Collide show that aired tonight, Ariya Daivari shared a promo in which he discussed why he fights. Daivari said that it’s not about some childhood dream or personal for him; it’s all about business and getting paid: