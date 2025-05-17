Hulk Hogan Compares Boos At Raw Netflix Premiere To Rock & John Cena’s Crowd Reactions

Hulk Hogan got heavily booed at the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, and he had quite the take on the matter in a new interview. Hogan was loudly booed during an appearance on the January episode, something he compared to reactions to John Cena and The Rock’s reactions in an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show.

“Well, you know, they’re still nipping at my heels,” Hogan began (per Wrestling Inc). “I can go out there and get booed in L.A., or The Rock can get booed in L.A., or John Cena gets booed in L.A., but when I get booed, there’s a whole different reaction, media wise.”

He continued, “For some reason, I’ve laid some type of groundwork that people are still interested in what I’m doing. And so, for those that are on the team and are riding with the train to the station, that’s great for those that are the haters and still have a problem with me. You know, there’s nothing I can do to fix that, except just keep proving by my actions that I’m still in the game, I’m still pushing hard.”

Hogan and Erich Bischoff are launching a new freestyle wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, with its first show taking place on August 30th in Cleveland.