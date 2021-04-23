Hulk Hogan Couldn’t Tell Brie & Nikki Bella Apart At WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Hulk Hogan was recently interviewed by E! News, and he discussed watching Total Bellas, not being able to tell Brie and Nikki Bella apart at the recent WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and much more.

When discussed Total Bellas, Hogan told E! that he was a “huge fan” of the series despite being “nine months behind reality” while watching it since episodes are filmed months before they air. However, Hogan also brought up the reason he couldn’t tell the Bella Twins apart at the Hall of Fame festivities in Tampa due to their post-baby transformations.

“I also have been able to tell Brie and Nikki apart. It’s really easy,” Hogan said. “I’m sitting there talking to Brie asking about, you know, being a first-time mom with her son and she stopped me, and she goes, ‘Terry, you’re talking to Brie. I’m not Nikki.'”

Hogan went on to discuss the Bellas’ success outside the ring, adding that the two were “setting an example for all of us” with what they are doing.

“We were talking, and I said, ‘Man, it’s really cool to see you guys move on from the wrestling business but, don’t drop the ball,'” Hogan said. “‘You’ve been planning on how to generate revenue, you’ve been planning on how to be entrepreneurs, you’ve been planning on how to guide your life and take care of your families and it’s really cool to see the women of the WWE doing this.'”

The Bella Twins were originally supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year before the pandemic caused WWE to delay the ceremony until this year.