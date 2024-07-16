– During a recent interview with The Outbound Life, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan claims he had a guaranteed contract working under Vince McMahon from WWE starting in 1984. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Hulk Hogan on his guaranteed contract with WWE [then WWF]: “I don’t know if it was Kevin Nash or somebody said, ‘there were never any guaranteed contracts until we came along.’ I think Kevin Nash might have said it. When I came back, January 23, 1984, I won the belt. I was back a couple months before then doing TV. I had a guaranteed contract back then. I had a ten-year guaranteed contract then. That was way before they signed Kevin Nash. That was 20 years before. Vince (McMahon) wanted to lock me down because, at the time, I had the gimmick figured out, and I was so hot.”

On how he lead the charge on guaranteed contracts: “I was leading the charge on a lot of fronts. The guaranteed contract was a constant. At the time, I started making movies too. I was making a couple movies a year. That was extra money on the side. There was a 1-900 number. 1-900-HULK-HOGAN. It was a hotline that kids could call. They would get their parent’s credit card and stay on the phone all night talking to me. It was all pre-recorded messages about training and vitamins and storyline. I made a ton of money on that 1-900 number. I was killing it on that. Doing movies. My merchandise was selling like crazy.”