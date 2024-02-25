Hulk Hogan Comments On Rescuing Teenager After Car Accident

Hulk Hogan helped rescue a teenage girl after a car accident last month, and he recently talked about the matter. As reported last month, the WWE Hall of Famer witnessed a car wreck in Clearwater, Florida in January where the car flipped over and pulled over, rescuing the teenager who was in the car with his friend Jake. Hogan was asked about it in an interview with Erick Stakelbeck, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On moving in immediately to help the girl: “My main concern was that so many cars were coming off at speed that we might get rear-ended and then run into her and finish the job that might have already happened in the car. The main thing was to get the traffic stopped and see how many people were in the car, and get her out of the car.”

On the girl being relatively unhurt after the accident: “It was like a miracle. She was 17 years old, shaking like a little wet puppy, scared to death. And by looking at her, she had no injuries, no broken arms, no broken legs, no blood, no nothing.”