Hulk Hogan Suggests Coronavirus Is Act of God, Says ‘Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine’

Hulk Hogan has his own thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that it’s an act of God similar to the 10 plagues of Egypt and that people need Jesus more than a vaccine. Hogan posted to his Instagram account with a caption that suggests that the shutdown of public life was the deliberate choice of God to take away all the things mankind “worships.”

The post features black and white image of him leaning next to a wall in a posture that suggests prayer, with the phrase “I am that I am” which appears to either be attributed to Hogan himself or simply signed by Hogan. “I am that I am” is the English translation of a phrase attributed to God in the Bible as words spoken to Moses through the burning bush in Exodus 3:14. The full text of the caption is below: