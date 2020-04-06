wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Suggests Coronavirus Is Act of God, Says ‘Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine’
Hulk Hogan has his own thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that it’s an act of God similar to the 10 plagues of Egypt and that people need Jesus more than a vaccine. Hogan posted to his Instagram account with a caption that suggests that the shutdown of public life was the deliberate choice of God to take away all the things mankind “worships.”
The post features black and white image of him leaning next to a wall in a posture that suggests prayer, with the phrase “I am that I am” which appears to either be attributed to Hogan himself or simply signed by Hogan. “I am that I am” is the English translation of a phrase attributed to God in the Bible as words spoken to Moses through the burning bush in Exodus 3:14. The full text of the caption is below:
Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, “you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church”
“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.
