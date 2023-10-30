wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Attends Dave Chappelle Stand Up Show In Florida
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan revealed that he met Dave Chappelle at the comedian’s stand-up show in Tampa, Florida.
He wrote: “Whatcha gonna do when @davechappelle & Hulkamania run wild on you brother?!?!”
Whatcha gonna do when @davechappelle & Hulkamania run wild on you brother?!?! pic.twitter.com/bzthTGwnFW
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 30, 2023
